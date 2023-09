Britney Spears Scores Lucrative New Gig At Benihana

September 28, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA — Sushi and Japanese steakhouse Benihana offered pop superstar Britney Spears an attractive offer to come work as one of their famed Hibachi chefs after the singer posted a video online this week of her dancing and gyrating with two large steak knives in her hands.



Read More...