House Resolution Slams Biden’s $6 Billion Iran Prisoner Swap

September 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

House Republicans on Thursday filed a resolution expressing disapproval of the Biden administration's $6 billion ransom deal with Iran amid reports of ongoing diplomacy between Washington and Tehran, in what congressional sources described as an opening salvo in the Republican-controlled chamber's efforts to block the White House from freeing up more funds for Tehran. The post House Resolution Slams Biden's $6 Billion Iran Prisoner Swap appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...