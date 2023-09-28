Jim Jordan Opens Biden Impeachment Inquiry with Blistering Statement: ‘This Is a Tale as Old as Time’

September 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The House Oversight Committee opened its first impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday, and member Jim Jordan wasted no time giving the Republicans who have been waiting for this moment what they’ve […] The post Jim Jordan Opens Biden Impeachment Inquiry with Blistering Statement: 'This Is a Tale as Old as Time' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...