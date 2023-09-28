Newly Released Emails & Documents: Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf DID NOT ALLOW AGENTS TO INVESTIGATE JOE BIDEN

September 28, 2023

For clarity: A Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) probe involves an investigation into individuals or organizations to ensure they’re following a U.S. law that mandates disclosing any work done in the U.S. on behalf of a foreign government, entity, or person. The aim is to maintain transparency and prevent undisclosed foreign influence within the United States. …



