"The American People Know The Fix Is In" - O'Reilly Warns Carlson "We Are In The Age Of Disorder Now"

"We're in the age of disorder."

Outspoken conservative media personality Bill O'Reilly joined Tucker Carlson (the man who replaced him in his primetime Fox News slot) for a wide-ranging discussion of the dismal state of the world, and why progressive politicians are to blame.

"America has entered the age of disorder, and it's because of the progressive movement," O'Reilly lamented.

The former Fox News anchor lays out how this has occurred:

"President Biden, in my opinion, is diminished mentally, doesn’t know what he’s really doing from day-to-day. You can see that in his public statements," O'Reilly remarked, adding that "the progressives like that, because the people who control him inside the White House can tell him anything, and he’ll do it."

O’Reilly said that Ron Klain and Susan Rice were the original string-pullers, but since their departure from The White House, their assistants took their place "basically telling Joe what to do and say."

He argued that Biden has harkened in an “age of disorder” which has resulted in the emergence of Black Lives Matter, higher taxes, lax crime laws, and progressive indoctrination of children at young ages.

“The more money you take from people, the less power they have, and the progressives want to run everything, including telling your children what to think when they’re five years old,” O’Reilly said. "And most Americans don’t get it, because the press is working with the progressive movement and suppresses all this.”

However, O'Reilly notes that, given the constant overwhelming bias evident in the Biden admin's judicial actions, it is becoming too hard for media to suppress the reality of political persecution:

"The American people understand what this is... they understand that the documents in Mar A Lago basement parallel the documents in Joe Biden's garage. Yes it's the same thing, but one guy gets raided and charged and the other guy," remains under an opaque investigation. "Does it really take nine months to figure out why Joe Biden illegally - because he was vice president had no right to take anything - had documents in his garage? Does it take nine months to do that? No. Has Joe Biden been interviewed? No."

"So," O'Reilly concludes, "the American people know the fix is in now."

And "Trump can stop the age of disorder."

Of course, the conversation between the two could not avoid the topic of 'being fired from Fox News' with O'Reilly reflecting on his 2017 removal (amid sexual harrassment claims): "I understood what most television news people don't - that you are expendable." The two candidly remarked on the fact that regardless of one's reputation or history, all television figures are ultimately replaceable.

Watch the full interview below: