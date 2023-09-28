The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Media Downplayed Biden’s Classified Documents Scandal. It’s Now the Subject of a ‘Sprawling’ Probe.

September 28, 2023

The federal probe of President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president "has grown into a sprawling examination of Obama-era security protocols," ABC News reported this week. The post The Media Downplayed Biden's Classified Documents Scandal. It's Now the Subject of a 'Sprawling' Probe. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


