Free Speech and Anti-Semitism at the University of Pennsylvania

September 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill draped herself in the mantle of free expression as the school played host over the weekend to the Palestine Writes festival that included a gaggle of anti-Semites. These are, of course, not heartfelt sentiments from the leader of a school trying to set a precedent by yanking tenure away from one of its own professors for her politically incorrect statements. The post Free Speech and Anti-Semitism at the University of Pennsylvania appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...