The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Liberate California’: Trump Makes Presidential Pitch At California GOP Convention

September 29, 2023   |   Tags:

ANAHEIM, Calif.--Former president Donald Trump on Friday cast California as the frontlines of left-wing ideology, vowing to stop electric car mandates and sex changes for kids and “bring back law and order to California.” The post ‘Liberate California’: Trump Makes Presidential Pitch At California GOP Convention appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x