Police Arrest Suspect in 1996 Shooting of Tupac Shakur

September 29, 2023

Las Vegas police arrested a man on suspicion of murder in the shooting of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, who was killed in the city nearly three decades ago, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. The post Police Arrest Suspect in 1996 Shooting of Tupac Shakur appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



