These Are The Most-Searched-For EVs By Country

The EV revolution has been in full swing over the last few years, with new electric vehicles reaching milestones in range and affordability.

But as with traditional automobiles, countries around the world have different favorite models.

So which electric vehicle is each country’s inhabitants interested in?

As Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao details below, GRIDSERVE pulled together a database of the most searched-for electric vehicles by country in 2022.

Using Google Keyword Planner, they gathered the volume of online searches for 317 EVs across more than 200 countries and mapped the most popular results in each location.

The Most Googled Electric Vehicles By Country in 2022

Lexus’ first fully electric car, the Lexus RZ, was the most searched-for model in a whopping 47 countries, more than one-fifth of the entire dataset.

The car’s unusual steering—a yoke that isn’t physically connected to the tires—could certainly make it worth a quick Google to see what all the fuss is about.

The Tesla Model 3 came in strong at second place as the top search in 35 countries, with the Kia EV6 ranked third.

Here’s the full database of the most searched for EV in each country, along with the search volume.

Country / Territory Most-Searched EV Search Volume 🇦🇫 Afghanistan Lexus RZ 730 🇦🇱 Albania MG5 EV 7,590 🇩🇿 Algeria Tesla Model 3 9,860 🇦🇸 American Samoa Tesla Model 3 100 🇦🇩 Andorra Tesla Model 3 930 🇦🇴 Angola Porsche Taycan 840 🇦🇮 Anguilla Nissan Leaf 130 🇦🇷 Argentina IVECO eDaily 63,800 🇦🇲 Armenia Volkswagen ID.4 44,720 🇦🇺 Australia Tesla Model 3 538,900 🇦🇹 Austria Skoda Enyaq 220,100 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan Lexus RZ 9,600 🇧🇸 Bahamas Tesla Model 3 1,210 🇧🇭 Bahrain Lexus RZ 6,680 🇧🇩 Bangladesh Tesla Model 3 10,610 🇧🇧 Barbados Nissan Leaf 1,040 🇧🇾 Belarus Tesla Model S 14,480 🇧🇪 Belgium Chery QQ Ice Cream 304,200 🇧🇿 Belize Lexus RZ 490 🇧🇲 Bermuda BMW i3 620 🇧🇯 Benin VinFast VF 9 9,600 🇧🇹 Bhutan Hyundai IONIQ 5 1,140 🇧🇴 Bolivia Beijing EU5 3,800 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina Rimac Nevera 13,280 🇧🇼 Botswana BMW iX 730 🇧🇷 Brazil Porsche Taycan 670,500 🇻🇬 British Virgin Islands Lexus RZ 140 🇧🇳 Brunei Lexus RZ 1,880 🇧🇬 Bulgaria BMW i3 24,500 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso VinFast VF 9 5,310 🇧🇮 Burundi VinFast VF 9 280 🇰🇭 Cambodia VinFast VF 9 7,400 🇨🇲 Cameroon Lexus RZ 9,920 🇨🇦 Canada Kia EV6 916,500 🇨🇻 Cape Verde Mazda MX 30 260 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands Tesla Model 3 470 🇨🇫 Central African Republic Lexus RZ 120 🇹🇩 Chad VinFast VF 9 370 🇨🇱 Chile VinFast VF e34 48,300 🇨🇳 China Tesla Model 3 10,200 🇨🇴 Colombia Tesla Model S 56,600 🇰🇲 Comoros Kia EV6 100 🇨🇰 Cook Islands Nissan Leaf 110 🇨🇷 Costa Rica BMW iX 13,090 🇭🇷 Croatia Rimac Nevera 60,700 🇨🇾 Cyprus Nissan Leaf 7,490 🇨🇿 Czech Republic Porsche Taycan 74,900 🇨🇩 DRC Lexus RZ 3,140 🇩🇰 Denmark Polestar 2 316,500 🇩🇯 Djibouti Tesla Model 3 230 🇩🇲 Dominica Lexus RZ 15,600 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic VinFast VF 9 15,600 🇨🇩 Congo Lexus RZ 3,140 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste Tesla Model 3 120 🇪🇨 Ecuador Chery QQ Ice Cream 22,000 🇪🇬 Egypt Volkswagen ID.4 29,690 🇸🇻 El Salvador Tesla Model 3 4,110 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea Lexus RZ 820 🇪🇷 Eritrea Tesla Model 3 50 🇪🇪 Estonia Hyundai IONIQ 5 12,120 🇸🇿 Eswatini BMW iX 210 🇪🇹 Ethiopia Volkswagen ID.4 10,940 🇫🇴 Faroe Islands Kia EV6 890 🇫🇯 Fiji Nissan Leaf 900 🇫🇮 Finland Polestar 2 210,900 🇫🇷 France Tesla Model 3 1,909,000 🇬🇫 French Guiana Arcfox Alpha-S 1,030 🇵🇫 French Polynesia Tesla Model 3 1,000 🇬🇦 Gabon Lexus RZ 1,100 🇬🇲 Gambia Lexus RZ 490 🇩🇪 Germany Tesla Model 3 1,954,000 🇬🇪 Georgia VinFast VF 9 21,500 🇬🇭 Ghana Lexus RZ 38,300 🇬🇮 Gibraltar Kia EV6 190 🇬🇷 Greece Tesla Model 3 90,600 🇬🇱 Greenland Subaru Solterra 630 🇬🇹 Guatemala Arcfox Alpha-S 5,660 🇬🇺 Guam Lexus RZ 1,200 🇬🇬 Guernsey Volkswagen ID.Buzz 630 🇬🇳 Guinea VinFast VF 9 9,600 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau Polestar 2 130 🇬🇾 Guyana Geometry EX3 2,180 🇭🇳 Honduras Tesla Model 3 4,350 🇭🇰 Hong Kong Tesla Model Y 122,200 🇭🇺 Hungary BMW i3 142,700 🇮🇸 Iceland Kia EV6 18,440 🇮🇳 India Tata Nexon 2,364,000 🇮🇩 Indonesia Wuling Air Ev 992,120 🇮🇶 Iraq Lexus RZ 4,530 🇮🇷 Iran BMW iX 10 🇮🇪 Ireland Kia EV6 123,700 🇮🇲 Isle of Man Vauxhall Vivaro 820 🇮🇱 Israel Aiways U5 58,600 🇮🇹 Italy Tesla Model 3 911,000 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire Tesla Model 3 2,750 🇯🇲 Jamaica Lexus RZ 3,360 🇯🇵 Japan Lexus RZ 190,600 🇯🇴 Jordan Dongfeng EM10 46,200 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan VinFast VF 9 49,000 🇰🇪 Kenya Lexus RZ 17,700 🇽🇰 Kosovo Porsche Taycan 4,140 🇰🇼 Kuwait Lexus RZ 10,170 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan Lexus RZ 9,270 🇱🇦 Laos Tesla Model 3 2,110 🇱🇻 Latvia Nissan Leaf 10,960 🇱🇧 Lebanon Volkswagen ID.4 14,380 🇱🇸 Lesotho Tesla Model X 220 🇱🇷 Liberia Lexus RZ 340 🇱🇾 Libya Lexus RZ 600 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein Hyundai IONIQ 5 870 🇱🇹 Lithuania Nissan Leaf 24,000 🇱🇺 Luxembourg Kia EV6 13,620 🇲🇴 Macao Tesla Model Y 1,500 🇲🇬 Madagascar IVECO eDaily 480 🇲🇼 Malawi Beijing EU7 450 🇲🇱 Mali VinFast VF 9 1,020 🇲🇾 Malaysia BMW iX 167,300 🇲🇻 Maldives Tesla Model 3 910 🇲🇹 Malta Honda E 5,090 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands Ford F-150 Lightning 80 🇲🇷 Mauritania Lexus RZ 570 🇲🇺 Mauritius Kia EV6 25,160 🇲🇽 Mexico Tesla Model 3 375,500 🇲🇩 Moldova BMW iX 8,520 🇲🇨 Monaco Tesla Model 3 470 🇲🇳 Mongolia Lexus RZ 6,530 🇲🇪 Montenegro Rimac Nevera 3,010 🇲🇦 Morocco Tesla Model 3 15,780 🇲🇿 Mozambique Lexus RZ 900 🇲🇲 Myanmar Lexus RZ 3,860 🇳🇦 Namibia Nissan Leaf 1,100 🇳🇷 Nauru Lexus RZ 70 🇳🇵 Nepal Hyundai IONIQ 5 18,910 🇳🇱 Netherlands Kia EV6 764,000 🇳🇨 New Caledonia Kia EV6 980 🇳🇿 New Zealand Nissan Leaf 80,400 🇳🇮 Nicaragua Tesla Model S 2,010 🇳🇪 Niger VinFast VF 9 1,960 🇳🇬 Nigeria Lexus RZ 328,500 🇲🇰 North Macedonia Rimac Nevera 4,850 🇲🇵 Northern Mariana Islands Hyundai IONIQ 5 180 🇳🇴 Norway Tesla Model Y 388,600 🇴🇲 Oman Lexus RZ 7,950 🇵🇰 Pakistan Audi e-tron GT 28,100 🇵🇼 Palau Tesla Model X 120 🇵🇸 Palestine Hyundai IONIQ 5 1,390 🇵🇦 Panama Lexus RZ 5,510 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea Lexus RZ 290 🇵🇾 Paraguay Tesla Model 3 10,050 🇵🇪 Peru Tesla Model S 26,200 🇵🇭 Philippines Tesla Model S 64,000 🇵🇱 Poland IVECO eDaily 281,100 🇵🇹 Portugal Kia EV6 199,400 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico Hyundai IONIQ 5 17,160 🇷🇴 Romania Arcfox Alpha-S 174,600 🇷🇼 Rwanda Beijing EU5 480 🇧🇱 Saint Barthelemy Hyundai IONIQ 5 50 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts and Nevis Lexus RZ 170 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia Lexus RZ 1,030 🇲🇫 Saint Martin Tesla Model Y 60 🇵🇲 Saint Pierre & Miquelon Tesla Model 3 90 🇼🇸 Samoa Tesla Model X 120 🇸🇲 San Marino Tesla Model 3 410 🇸🇹 Sao Tome & Principe Kia EV6 100 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia Lexus RZ 35,900 🇷🇸 Serbia Rimac Nevera 27,000 🇸🇳 Senegal Arcfox Alpha-S 1,710 🇸🇨 Seychelles Hyundai IONIQ 5 490 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone Lexus RZ 920 🇸🇬 Singapore BYD e6 57,000 🇸🇰 Slovakia Kia EV6 60,400 🇸🇮 Slovenia BMW i4 15,960 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands Tesla Model 3 90 🇸🇴 Somalia Arcfox Alpha-S 490 🇿🇦 South Africa BMW iX 106,800 🇰🇷 South Korea BMW i4 99,200 🇪🇸 Spain Tesla Model 3 816,122 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka Geometry EX3 37,100 🇸🇩 North Sudan Tesla Model X 520 🇸🇸 South Sudan Arcfox Alpha-S 10 🇸🇷 Suriname Lexus RZ 2,340 🇸🇪 Sweden Kia EV6 499,000 🇨🇭 Switzerland Tesla Model 3 201,300 🇹🇼 Taiwan Chery QQ Ice Cream 208,200 🇹🇯 Tajikistan Lexus RZ 4,380 🇹🇿 Tanzania Lexus RZ 3,080 🇹🇭 Thailand Ora Good Cat 573,100 🇹🇬 Togo Lexus RZ 2,520 🇹🇴 Tonga Tesla Model S 80 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago Nissan Leaf 5,010 🇹🇳 Tunisia Sono Motors Sion 7,620 🇹🇷 Turkey Porsche Taycan 434,200 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan Lexus RZ 7,360 🇹🇻 Tuvalu Tesla Model S 20 🇻🇮 U.S. Virgin Islands Lexus RZ 630 🇺🇬 Uganda Lexus RZ 3,340 🇦🇪 UAE Volkswagen ID.4 114,920 🇬🇧 UK Tesla Model 3 1,258,500 🇺🇾 Uruguay BYD e2 19,620 🇺🇸 U.S. Tesla Model 3 6,855,000 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan Tesla Model 3 26,300 🇻🇺 Vanuatu Tesla Model 3 100 🇻🇪 Venezuela Tesla Model S 10,190 🇻🇳 Vietnam Lexus RZ 204,800 🇼🇫 Wallis & Futuna Kia EV6 60 🇪🇭 Western Sahara Tesla Model S 180 🇾🇪 Yemen Lexus RZ 590 🇿🇲 Zambia VinFast VF 9 2,360 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe Beijing EU7 2,700

Aside from popular global brands, GRIDSERVE’s database also highlights regional automakers. For example, Croatian manufacturer Rimac Automobili’s Nevera was the most highly searched-for electric vehicle in multiple Balkan countries. In India, the country’s own Tata Nexon dominated search volume.

And Vietnamese brand VinFast’s electric vehicles were the top EVs of interest in neighboring Cambodia and 12 other countries across the world (though not Vietnam itself, which searched more for the Lexus RZ).

In China, where Google isn’t the most-used search engine, results favored the Tesla Model 3. But Tesla was distinctly outsold by Chinese automaker BYD in 2022.

It’s also worth noting that most of the top searches were for a sedan or crossover SUV, but not all. In the British crown dependencies Guernsey and Isle of Man, the most searched EVs were an electric minivan (Guernsey) and van (Isle of Man).

The Most Googled Electric Vehicle In the U.S.

In the U.S., the Tesla Model 3 was the most searched-for electric vehicle in 2022. Breaking down results by states highlights its massive local footprint:

The Tesla tide across the map is unsurprising, given its aggressive market entry and role in popularizing EVs in the country. But as new entries continue to chip away at the market, warnings around Tesla’s projected decline in market share have begun to spring up.

Of the nine states that searched more for other electric vehicle makers, six of them were for foreign manufacturers Hyundai and Kia and three of them preferred U.S. carmakers Rivian and Cadillac.

The Most Searched-For Electric Vehicle By Search Volume

Tesla’s popularity in countries like the U.S., Germany, and France helps gave it the most searched-for electric vehicle by sheer volume, despite Lexus winning first place in more locations.

Here are the top 10 most searched for electric vehicles by total volume in 2022:

The Model 3’s sheer popularity put it in first place. The company’s Model Y and Model S were also in the top five, where they were joined by the Korean-made Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

The Lexus RZ, by contrast, ranked as the 9th-most-popular electric vehicle by search volume. It had less than half of the Model 3’s search volume and was also behind the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model X, and Polestar 2.