The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

These Are The Most-Searched-For EVs By Country

September 29, 2023   |   Tags:
These Are The Most-Searched-For EVs By Country

The EV revolution has been in full swing over the last few years, with new electric vehicles reaching milestones in range and affordability.

But as with traditional automobiles, countries around the world have different favorite models.

So which electric vehicle is each country’s inhabitants interested in?

As Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao details below, GRIDSERVE pulled together a database of the most searched-for electric vehicles by country in 2022.

Using Google Keyword Planner, they gathered the volume of online searches for 317 EVs across more than 200 countries and mapped the most popular results in each location.

The Most Googled Electric Vehicles By Country in 2022

Lexus’ first fully electric car, the Lexus RZ, was the most searched-for model in a whopping 47 countries, more than one-fifth of the entire dataset.

The car’s unusual steering—a yoke that isn’t physically connected to the tires—could certainly make it worth a quick Google to see what all the fuss is about.

The Tesla Model 3 came in strong at second place as the top search in 35 countries, with the Kia EV6 ranked third.

Here’s the full database of the most searched for EV in each country, along with the search volume.

Country / TerritoryMost-Searched EVSearch Volume
🇦🇫 AfghanistanLexus RZ730
🇦🇱 AlbaniaMG5 EV7,590
🇩🇿 AlgeriaTesla Model 39,860
🇦🇸 American SamoaTesla Model 3100
🇦🇩 AndorraTesla Model 3930
🇦🇴 AngolaPorsche Taycan840
🇦🇮 AnguillaNissan Leaf130
🇦🇷 ArgentinaIVECO eDaily63,800
🇦🇲 ArmeniaVolkswagen ID.444,720
🇦🇺 AustraliaTesla Model 3538,900
🇦🇹 AustriaSkoda Enyaq220,100
🇦🇿 AzerbaijanLexus RZ9,600
🇧🇸 BahamasTesla Model 31,210
🇧🇭 BahrainLexus RZ6,680
🇧🇩 BangladeshTesla Model 310,610
🇧🇧 BarbadosNissan Leaf1,040
🇧🇾 BelarusTesla Model S14,480
🇧🇪 BelgiumChery QQ Ice Cream304,200
🇧🇿 BelizeLexus RZ490
🇧🇲 BermudaBMW i3620
🇧🇯 BeninVinFast VF 99,600
🇧🇹 BhutanHyundai IONIQ 51,140
🇧🇴 BoliviaBeijing EU53,800
🇧🇦 Bosnia and HerzegovinaRimac Nevera13,280
🇧🇼 BotswanaBMW iX730
🇧🇷 BrazilPorsche Taycan670,500
🇻🇬 British Virgin IslandsLexus RZ140
🇧🇳 BruneiLexus RZ1,880
🇧🇬 BulgariaBMW i324,500
🇧🇫 Burkina FasoVinFast VF 95,310
🇧🇮 BurundiVinFast VF 9280
🇰🇭 CambodiaVinFast VF 97,400
🇨🇲 CameroonLexus RZ9,920
🇨🇦 CanadaKia EV6916,500
🇨🇻 Cape VerdeMazda MX 30260
🇰🇾 Cayman IslandsTesla Model 3470
🇨🇫 Central African RepublicLexus RZ120
🇹🇩 ChadVinFast VF 9370
🇨🇱 ChileVinFast VF e3448,300
🇨🇳 ChinaTesla Model 310,200
🇨🇴 ColombiaTesla Model S56,600
🇰🇲 ComorosKia EV6100
🇨🇰 Cook IslandsNissan Leaf110
🇨🇷 Costa RicaBMW iX13,090
🇭🇷 CroatiaRimac Nevera60,700
🇨🇾 CyprusNissan Leaf7,490
🇨🇿 Czech RepublicPorsche Taycan74,900
🇨🇩 DRCLexus RZ3,140
🇩🇰 DenmarkPolestar 2316,500
🇩🇯 DjiboutiTesla Model 3230
🇩🇲 DominicaLexus RZ15,600
🇩🇴 Dominican RepublicVinFast VF 915,600
🇨🇩 CongoLexus RZ3,140
🇹🇱 Timor-LesteTesla Model 3120
🇪🇨 EcuadorChery QQ Ice Cream22,000
🇪🇬 EgyptVolkswagen ID.429,690
🇸🇻 El SalvadorTesla Model 34,110
🇬🇶 Equatorial GuineaLexus RZ820
🇪🇷 EritreaTesla Model 350
🇪🇪 EstoniaHyundai IONIQ 512,120
🇸🇿 EswatiniBMW iX210
🇪🇹 EthiopiaVolkswagen ID.410,940
🇫🇴 Faroe IslandsKia EV6890
🇫🇯 FijiNissan Leaf900
🇫🇮 FinlandPolestar 2210,900
🇫🇷 FranceTesla Model 31,909,000
🇬🇫 French GuianaArcfox Alpha-S1,030
🇵🇫 French PolynesiaTesla Model 31,000
🇬🇦 GabonLexus RZ1,100
🇬🇲 GambiaLexus RZ490
🇩🇪 GermanyTesla Model 31,954,000
🇬🇪 GeorgiaVinFast VF 921,500
🇬🇭 GhanaLexus RZ38,300
🇬🇮 GibraltarKia EV6190
🇬🇷 GreeceTesla Model 390,600
🇬🇱 GreenlandSubaru Solterra630
🇬🇹 GuatemalaArcfox Alpha-S5,660
🇬🇺 GuamLexus RZ1,200
🇬🇬 GuernseyVolkswagen ID.Buzz630
🇬🇳 GuineaVinFast VF 99,600
🇬🇼 Guinea-BissauPolestar 2130
🇬🇾 GuyanaGeometry EX32,180
🇭🇳 HondurasTesla Model 34,350
🇭🇰 Hong KongTesla Model Y122,200
🇭🇺 HungaryBMW i3142,700
🇮🇸 IcelandKia EV618,440
🇮🇳 IndiaTata Nexon2,364,000
🇮🇩 IndonesiaWuling Air Ev992,120
🇮🇶 IraqLexus RZ4,530
🇮🇷 IranBMW iX10
🇮🇪 IrelandKia EV6123,700
🇮🇲 Isle of ManVauxhall Vivaro820
🇮🇱 IsraelAiways U558,600
🇮🇹 ItalyTesla Model 3911,000
🇨🇮 Côte d'IvoireTesla Model 32,750
🇯🇲 JamaicaLexus RZ3,360
🇯🇵 JapanLexus RZ190,600
🇯🇴 JordanDongfeng EM1046,200
🇰🇿 KazakhstanVinFast VF 949,000
🇰🇪 KenyaLexus RZ17,700
🇽🇰 KosovoPorsche Taycan4,140
🇰🇼 KuwaitLexus RZ10,170
🇰🇬 KyrgyzstanLexus RZ9,270
🇱🇦 LaosTesla Model 32,110
🇱🇻 LatviaNissan Leaf10,960
🇱🇧 LebanonVolkswagen ID.414,380
🇱🇸 LesothoTesla Model X220
🇱🇷 LiberiaLexus RZ340
🇱🇾 LibyaLexus RZ600
🇱🇮 LiechtensteinHyundai IONIQ 5870
🇱🇹 LithuaniaNissan Leaf24,000
🇱🇺 LuxembourgKia EV613,620
🇲🇴 MacaoTesla Model Y1,500
🇲🇬 MadagascarIVECO eDaily480
🇲🇼 MalawiBeijing EU7450
🇲🇱 MaliVinFast VF 91,020
🇲🇾 MalaysiaBMW iX167,300
🇲🇻 MaldivesTesla Model 3910
🇲🇹 MaltaHonda E5,090
🇲🇭 Marshall IslandsFord F-150 Lightning80
🇲🇷 MauritaniaLexus RZ570
🇲🇺 MauritiusKia EV625,160
🇲🇽 MexicoTesla Model 3375,500
🇲🇩 MoldovaBMW iX8,520
🇲🇨 MonacoTesla Model 3470
🇲🇳 MongoliaLexus RZ6,530
🇲🇪 MontenegroRimac Nevera3,010
🇲🇦 MoroccoTesla Model 315,780
🇲🇿 MozambiqueLexus RZ900
🇲🇲 MyanmarLexus RZ3,860
🇳🇦 NamibiaNissan Leaf1,100
🇳🇷 NauruLexus RZ70
🇳🇵 NepalHyundai IONIQ 518,910
🇳🇱 NetherlandsKia EV6764,000
🇳🇨 New CaledoniaKia EV6980
🇳🇿 New ZealandNissan Leaf80,400
🇳🇮 NicaraguaTesla Model S2,010
🇳🇪 NigerVinFast VF 91,960
🇳🇬 NigeriaLexus RZ328,500
🇲🇰 North MacedoniaRimac Nevera4,850
🇲🇵 Northern Mariana IslandsHyundai IONIQ 5180
🇳🇴 NorwayTesla Model Y388,600
🇴🇲 OmanLexus RZ7,950
🇵🇰 PakistanAudi e-tron GT28,100
🇵🇼 PalauTesla Model X120
🇵🇸 PalestineHyundai IONIQ 51,390
🇵🇦 PanamaLexus RZ5,510
🇵🇬 Papua New GuineaLexus RZ290
🇵🇾 ParaguayTesla Model 310,050
🇵🇪 PeruTesla Model S26,200
🇵🇭 PhilippinesTesla Model S64,000
🇵🇱 PolandIVECO eDaily281,100
🇵🇹 PortugalKia EV6199,400
🇵🇷 Puerto RicoHyundai IONIQ 517,160
🇷🇴 RomaniaArcfox Alpha-S174,600
🇷🇼 RwandaBeijing EU5480
🇧🇱 Saint BarthelemyHyundai IONIQ 550
🇰🇳 Saint Kitts and NevisLexus RZ170
🇱🇨 Saint LuciaLexus RZ1,030
🇲🇫 Saint MartinTesla Model Y60
🇵🇲 Saint Pierre & MiquelonTesla Model 390
🇼🇸 SamoaTesla Model X120
🇸🇲 San MarinoTesla Model 3410
🇸🇹 Sao Tome & PrincipeKia EV6100
🇸🇦 Saudi ArabiaLexus RZ35,900
🇷🇸 SerbiaRimac Nevera27,000
🇸🇳 SenegalArcfox Alpha-S1,710
🇸🇨 SeychellesHyundai IONIQ 5490
🇸🇱 Sierra LeoneLexus RZ920
🇸🇬 SingaporeBYD e657,000
🇸🇰 SlovakiaKia EV660,400
🇸🇮 SloveniaBMW i415,960
🇸🇧 Solomon IslandsTesla Model 390
🇸🇴 SomaliaArcfox Alpha-S490
🇿🇦 South AfricaBMW iX106,800
🇰🇷 South KoreaBMW i499,200
🇪🇸 SpainTesla Model 3816,122
🇱🇰 Sri LankaGeometry EX337,100
🇸🇩 North SudanTesla Model X520
🇸🇸 South SudanArcfox Alpha-S10
🇸🇷 SurinameLexus RZ2,340
🇸🇪 SwedenKia EV6499,000
🇨🇭 SwitzerlandTesla Model 3201,300
🇹🇼 TaiwanChery QQ Ice Cream208,200
🇹🇯 TajikistanLexus RZ4,380
🇹🇿 TanzaniaLexus RZ3,080
🇹🇭 ThailandOra Good Cat573,100
🇹🇬 TogoLexus RZ2,520
🇹🇴 TongaTesla Model S80
🇹🇹 Trinidad & TobagoNissan Leaf5,010
🇹🇳 TunisiaSono Motors Sion7,620
🇹🇷 TurkeyPorsche Taycan434,200
🇹🇲 TurkmenistanLexus RZ7,360
🇹🇻 TuvaluTesla Model S20
🇻🇮 U.S. Virgin IslandsLexus RZ630
🇺🇬 UgandaLexus RZ3,340
🇦🇪 UAEVolkswagen ID.4114,920
🇬🇧 UKTesla Model 31,258,500
🇺🇾 UruguayBYD e219,620
🇺🇸 U.S.Tesla Model 36,855,000
🇺🇿 UzbekistanTesla Model 326,300
🇻🇺 VanuatuTesla Model 3100
🇻🇪 VenezuelaTesla Model S10,190
🇻🇳 VietnamLexus RZ204,800
🇼🇫 Wallis & FutunaKia EV660
🇪🇭 Western SaharaTesla Model S180
🇾🇪 YemenLexus RZ590
🇿🇲 ZambiaVinFast VF 92,360
🇿🇼 ZimbabweBeijing EU72,700

Aside from popular global brands, GRIDSERVE’s database also highlights regional automakers. For example, Croatian manufacturer Rimac Automobili’s Nevera was the most highly searched-for electric vehicle in multiple Balkan countries. In India, the country’s own Tata Nexon dominated search volume.

And Vietnamese brand VinFast’s electric vehicles were the top EVs of interest in neighboring Cambodia and 12 other countries across the world (though not Vietnam itself, which searched more for the Lexus RZ).

In China, where Google isn’t the most-used search engine, results favored the Tesla Model 3. But Tesla was distinctly outsold by Chinese automaker BYD in 2022.

It’s also worth noting that most of the top searches were for a sedan or crossover SUV, but not all. In the British crown dependencies Guernsey and Isle of Man, the most searched EVs were an electric minivan (Guernsey) and van (Isle of Man).

The Most Googled Electric Vehicle In the U.S.

In the U.S., the Tesla Model 3 was the most searched-for electric vehicle in 2022. Breaking down results by states highlights its massive local footprint:

The Tesla tide across the map is unsurprising, given its aggressive market entry and role in popularizing EVs in the country. But as new entries continue to chip away at the market, warnings around Tesla’s projected decline in market share have begun to spring up.

Of the nine states that searched more for other electric vehicle makers, six of them were for foreign manufacturers Hyundai and Kia and three of them preferred U.S. carmakers Rivian and Cadillac.

The Most Searched-For Electric Vehicle By Search Volume

Tesla’s popularity in countries like the U.S., Germany, and France helps gave it the most searched-for electric vehicle by sheer volume, despite Lexus winning first place in more locations.

Here are the top 10 most searched for electric vehicles by total volume in 2022:

The Model 3’s sheer popularity put it in first place. The company’s Model Y and Model S were also in the top five, where they were joined by the Korean-made Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

The Lexus RZ, by contrast, ranked as the 9th-most-popular electric vehicle by search volume. It had less than half of the Model 3’s search volume and was also behind the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model X, and Polestar 2.

Tyler Durden Fri, 09/29/2023 - 04:15


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x