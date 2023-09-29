Wife Frustrated That Husband Doesn’t Realize She Wants Him To Be Quiet And Also Talk To Her And Also Leave Her Alone And Also Come Talk To Her

September 29, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BEND, OR — What began as a pleasant weekend evening in the Belnap household quickly soured due to husband Lance's relational ineptitude. Trisha had grown frustrated that he did not realize she wanted him to be quiet and also talk to her and also leave her alone and also come and talk to her.



Read More...