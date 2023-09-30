BREAKING: Democrat Congressman Jamaal Bowman Caught ILLEGALLY Pulling Fire Alarm at Capitol Ahead of Continuing Resolution Vote

Democrat Congressman Jamaal Bowman was caught on camera pulling the fire alarm in the Capitol Building ahead of the crucial vote to try to keep the government funded.

BREAKING: Capitol police release photo of Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm. pic.twitter.com/XpUoEu9lU4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 30, 2023

According to commentary Benny Johnson, this is a “Violation of 1512(c)(2) obstruction of an official proceeding.”

BREAKING: Insurrectionist Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman has been CAUGHT ON-CAMERA pulling the Capitol fire alarm seconds before critical vote to keep government open. Violation of 1512(c)(2) obstruction of an official proceeding. ARREST & Prosecute Rep. Bowman IMMEDIATELY! pic.twitter.com/3m883RB88A — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2023

According to Colin Rugg, it’s a felony.

BREAKING: Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman allegedly committed a felony by pulling a fire alarm to delay the congressional vote to fund the government. Bowman was reportedly caught on camera pulling the fire alarm which is in violation of 1512(c)(2) “obstruction of an… pic.twitter.com/De8JcfvZdv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 30, 2023

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.

