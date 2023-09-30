The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

BREAKING: Democrat Congressman Jamaal Bowman Caught ILLEGALLY Pulling Fire Alarm at Capitol Ahead of Continuing Resolution Vote

Democrat Congressman Jamaal Bowman was caught on camera pulling the fire alarm in the Capitol Building ahead of the crucial vote to try to keep the government funded.

According to commentary Benny Johnson, this is a “Violation of 1512(c)(2) obstruction of an official proceeding.”

According to Colin Rugg, it’s a felony.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.

