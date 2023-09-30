The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

California School Teaching That White People Have ‘No Culture’

September 30, 2023   |   Tags: , , ,
California School Teaching That White People Have 'No Culture' Ah yes the 'White people have no culture and stole everything' argument. This time it should work. Video is also on Odysee | BitChute | Rumble VK | X | Gab | Telegram Sign up for a membership at redicemembers.com or odysee.com/@redicetv or subscribestar.com/redice. Get full access to our extensive archives, watch or listen to all our shows. Stream or download over 2000 programs, including radio shows, videos, TV segments & our exclusive show Weekend Warrior. You get access to exclusive videos + all new videos are made available to members first. Subscribe on BitChute: bitchute.com/redicetvFollow us on Odysee: Odysee.com/@redicetvUse our Odysee invite link: Odysee.com/$/invite/@redicetvFollow us on VK: vk.com/redicetvFollow us on Rumble: rumble.com/user/redicetvFollow us on Twitter: twitter.com/redicetvJoin…


Read More...

Tags: , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x