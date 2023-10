Congress Passes Stopgap Bill To Avert Government Shutdown

September 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Congress passed a stopgap funding bill late on Saturday with overwhelming Democratic support after Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy backed down from an earlier demand by his party's hardliners for a partisan bill. The post Congress Passes Stopgap Bill To Avert Government Shutdown appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...