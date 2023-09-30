The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

How New Jersey Is Working To Turn Kindergartners Into Climate Activists

September 30, 2023   |   Tags:

New Jersey Democratic governor Phil Murphy unveiled a taxpayer-funded office that aims to turn public school students into "climate leaders," an effort that includes a call for kindergarteners to donate to environmental groups. The post How New Jersey Is Working To Turn Kindergartners Into Climate Activists appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


