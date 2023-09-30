‘The View’ Co-Host Cut Off While Praising Nikki Haley: ‘I Had a Lot More to Say’

September 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin, now a co-host on “The View,” appeared obviously perturbed when positive comments she was making about a Republican presidential candidate […] The post 'The View' Co-Host Cut Off While Praising Nikki Haley: 'I Had a Lot More to Say' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...