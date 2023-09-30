WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 62)

September 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democrats are doing everything they can to prevent President Joe Biden from falling on his ass and injuring himself (or worse) before Election Day in 2024. Alas, the octogenarian commander in chief continued to struggle this week, barely averting disaster while climbing down the elderly-oriented short stairs on Air Force One. The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 62) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...