Dem Lawmaker Who Pulled Fire Alarm Thinks We're All Idiots; Republicans Investigate Following Evacuation

Democratic lawmaker Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) thinks we're all idiots, after offering an unbelievable excuse after he was caught on CCTV pulling the fire alarm in a House office building while Democrats were trying to delay a House vote on the stopgap bill which eventually passed at the 11th hour.

Bowman - who founded a school that would have held several fire drills per year, wants us to believe he mistook this fire alarm...

...for an automatic door opener that he was trying to use to open a clearly marked emergency exit.

In a Saturday statement, Bowman said "I want to personally clear up confusion surrounding today's events," adding "Today, as I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open." (it's not)

"I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door."

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 22, 2023. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

And now, Bowman has found himself under investigation.

"Rep (Jamaal) Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning," said House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-WI), who added that "An investigation into why it was pulled is underway."

As the Epoch Times notes; The fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building, often called the "Old House Office Building," was triggered around noon, leading to an evacuation of the entire building while the House was in session. The building was reopened an hour later, after Capitol Police determined the situation was not a threat.

Capitol Police said in a statement late Saturday that an “investigation into what happened and why continues.”

The fire alarms in the Old House Office Building are pull down triggers encased in bright red boxes that read "FIRE."

The Epoch Times has reached out to the Capitol Police for further comment.

At the time of the evacuation, Democrat lawmakers in the House were working to delay a vote on a 45-day funding bill to keep federal agencies open. They said they needed time to review the 71-page bill that Republicans had just released to avoid a shutdown.

The stopgap funding bill was ultimately passed in a 335-91 vote. Mr. Bowman and a majority of Democrats voted in support of the bill.

Lawmakers in the Senate in a vote late Saturday night passed the measure, sending it to President Joe Biden to sign in order to avoid a government shutdown on Oct. 1. President Biden signed the measure late Saturday night.

After the bill passed the House, a number of Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), criticized Mr. Bowman for having triggered the fire alarm.

Mr. McCarthy on Saturday afternoon called for an investigation into Mr. Bowman, telling reporters at a press conference, “I think ethics should look at this.”

He noted Mr. Bowman’s action was caught on camera and said it “should not go without punishment.”

Turley opines

According to constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley;

In D.C., this would constitute a criminal misdemeanor. It would also obviously be treated as sanctionable conduct under the House rules. Even without addressing any attempt to cause fear or panic, here is the most obvious crime:

§ 22–1319. False alarms and false reports; hoax weapons.

* * *

Let's see if Bowman, who by the transitive properties of bullshit is now an insurrectionist, will face justice.