"Who Do Americans Think They Are?" Charles Nenner Warns "It's Over, They Can't Rule The World Anymore"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Renowned geopolitical and financial cycle expert Charles Nenner has been warning his war cycles were turning up.

Nenner says, “It happens like clockwork in the second decade of a new century.”

Nenner says it’s a lot like the stock market running out of gas, and he warns,

“It’s like a stock market that is topping. First, the weak stocks go down. Then, the indexes are still holding up, and then the big ones go down. Now, you see for instance, Apple also came down, but first, the small stocks came down. It’s already happening, but you only see the results suddenly when the whole thing crashes... Americans seem to have no worries about the war that could be coming. I don’t want people to lose sleep, but the pact is forming. It is China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. They are going against the United States that does not have a functional army anymore... Who do the Americans think they are? It’s over, they can’t rule the world anymore. If they are going to fight all these countries, I don’t think it is going to end well.”

Does Nenner see the American Empire ending? Nenner says,

“I think it ended already, but we just don’t know it yet. One of the signals of end of empire is bad education, which we have. Another signal is the lifespan of people is shorter than for the people before. What do you want me to say? It does not look good, does it? Another signal is your children have it worse than the generation before. So, there is a whole list of signals, and it points to the United States is in trouble... I would be short America . . . and I would go long the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India China).

Nenner says the stock market is on its way to being “substantially lower, but not just yet.”

Nenner also sees the cycles for gold, silver, bonds and real estate all going lower from here, but gold and silver will be going back up longer term. The only thing Nenner likes right now are short-term Treasury bonds. The dollar will hold up for now, but it is headed much lower in the not-so-distant future. Nenner also likes energy, but it is cycling down at the moment.

Nenner says, “Inflation goes up and down” and warns, “Inflation is starting another up trend.”

This round of inflation is probably going to be very painful for the common man.

