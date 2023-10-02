The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Deep in the Heart of Texas

October 2, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Chain-link fence topped with razor wire. | Jim Parkin | Dreamstime.com

A Texas jury has found Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde guilty of official oppression and tampering with evidence for holding a man in jail longer than allowed by law. He faces up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine for each charge. A judge suspended Lyde from office in February following unrelated allegations of sexual harassment by some female employees of the sheriff's office.

