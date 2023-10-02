The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dem Rep Jamaal Bowman’s Office: Yes, He Pulled Capitol Fire Alarm, But Republicans Are Nazis

October 2, 2023   |   Tags:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D., N.Y.)'s office came up with a list of talking points after the lawmaker faced investigation for pulling a congressional office building fire alarm on Saturday, with one line suggesting Bowman's defenders deflect by calling Republicans "Nazis." The post Dem Rep Jamaal Bowman's Office: Yes, He Pulled Capitol Fire Alarm, But Republicans Are Nazis appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


