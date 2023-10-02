Hunter Biden Expected To Rely on 2nd Amendment Ruling His Dad Said Should ‘Deeply Trouble Us All’

October 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, may get a legal boost from an unlikely source—a Second Amendment case decided by the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court that the president said should "deeply trouble us all." The post Hunter Biden Expected To Rely on 2nd Amendment Ruling His Dad Said Should 'Deeply Trouble Us All' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...