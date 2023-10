Meet the Maryland Fundraiser Newsom Tapped To Fill California’s Senate Seat

October 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Laphonza Butler's job as the Maryland-based president of Emily's List is to raise money for Democratic political candidates. But she has decided she would rather be a senator herself. The post Meet the Maryland Fundraiser Newsom Tapped To Fill California’s Senate Seat appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...