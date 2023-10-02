The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Meet the Violent Criminals Roaming the Illinois Streets Thanks to State’s Cash Bail Ban

October 2, 2023   |   Tags:

Suspects accused of violent felonies, some with extensive criminal records, are now roaming the streets of Illinois as they await trial thanks to a liberal law that ended cash bail in the state, a Washington Free Beacon review found. The post Meet the Violent Criminals Roaming the Illinois Streets Thanks to State's Cash Bail Ban appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x