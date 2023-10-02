The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Muslim Nations Make Another All-Out Effort to Compel the West to Abandon Free Speech

October 2, 2023   |   Tags: ,
And many in the West would be only too happy to oblige. Morocco World News reported on Sept. 24 that Dutch human rights activist Edwin Wagensveld, whom it predictably called a “far-right Dutch extremist,” had once again torn a copy of the Qur’an “in a new provocative Islamophobic act” in from of Turkey’s embassy in the …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x