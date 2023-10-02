Muslim Nations Make Another All-Out Effort to Compel the West to Abandon Free Speech

And many in the West would be only too happy to oblige. Morocco World News reported on Sept. 24 that Dutch human rights activist Edwin Wagensveld, whom it predictably called a “far-right Dutch extremist,” had once again torn a copy of the Qur’an “in a new provocative Islamophobic act” in from of Turkey’s embassy in the …



Read More...