Politicalist Laphonza Replacing Late Senator Feinstein Temporarily: Surprising Move by Gov. Newsom

October 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Gov. Gavin Newsom has chosen political strategist Laphonza Butler to replace late Senator Dianne Feinstein, reports. Butler, a labor leader and president of EMILY’s List (the -self-described “nation’s largest resource for electing Democratic women pro-choice to office”) is based in California. Newsom passed over Reps. Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, who were the frontrunners to take Feinstein's place in next year's elections.



