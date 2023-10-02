The extinction of liberty and freedom?

Consider the following quote:

(We are not partisans of Ronald Reagan or his memory. But he did say some wise things, as have most American presidents – yes, even BSL (Uncle Joe) and Jimmy Carter. They are worth pondering.

This need to fight is nothing that can be scheduled, or restricted, or limited in any way. We must be ready at any time to fight to protect our liberty. IF we want our children and grandchildren to regain the freedom, the liberty, we have lost.

The enemies of our freedom, our liberty, are NOT limited to the Woke, so-called progressives, and left/liberal social justice warriors. We at TPOL call them Regressives because they want to return all mankind – especially Americans – to a time when tyrants ruled and the great mass of the people were slaves. In reality if not with the name or title.

In 160+ years, though we have found many elements of liberty denied our ancestors, we have slid back into a system of tyranny. In which our rulers – however selected – exercise more power, more control, more wealth, more dreams of greed, than any others in history. Yes, some called themselves gods, but we know that they had to understand they too would die. Would fall to disease, to enemies, even to family members. Today, with all the tools at their disposal (remembering that the tools are also generally available to lovers of liberty as well!), their dreams are beyond belief.

Greater threats to liberty, to freedom, require greater tools to fight those threats. Greater awareness, greater ability to plan and coordinate, and above all a willingness to pay a greater price for liberty.



