The ‘Whack Jobs’ Were Right

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman sprint through a buffet of topics including government shutdowns, Mexican fentanyl, the second GOP presidential debate, and the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D–Calif.).

1:04: The government didn't shut down.

10:03: Fentanyl and the border with Mexico

25:05: Reactions to the second GOP debate

38:18: Weekly Listener Question

42:52: Death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein

