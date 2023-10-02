The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

This Lib Artist Won’t Call the Police if You Steal Her Paintings

October 2, 2023

What happened: AnaYelsi Velasco-Sanchez, a radical left-wing IndoLatinx artist whose work focuses on "justice" and "liberation," was living the dream at her first solo exhibition in Washington, D.C., until a thief ran off with two of her paintings. The post This Lib Artist Won't Call the Police if You Steal Her Paintings appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


