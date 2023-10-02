WATCH: Creepy Joe Biden Ogles Male Muscles
October 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
President Joe Biden, sometimes referred to as "Creepy Joe," is a man of peculiar habits. One of those habits is admiring male muscles—usually their bulging biceps—in a manner that would be considered highly inappropriate and potentially career-ending if done to a female. The post WATCH: Creepy Joe Biden Ogles Male Muscles appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
