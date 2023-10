After California Passes New Fast Food Minimum Wage, Jack-In-The-Box Announces 2 Tacos For $20

October 3, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN DIEGO, CA — Following the passing of legislation to raise the minimum wage for fast food workers in California, San Diego-based restaurant chain Jack-In-The-Box has announced it will now be rolling out a special offer of two tacos for just $20.



Read More...