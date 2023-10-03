Clean-Cut Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty To Lying About Crack Use When Buying Handgun
October 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that he lied about his drug use while buying a handgun, in the first-ever criminal prosecution of a sitting U.S. president's child. The post Clean-Cut Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty To Lying About Crack Use When Buying Handgun appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments