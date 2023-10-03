Grandma Sexually Abused by Police Over Window Tint, in Ominous Secret ‘Torture Warehouse’ — Lawsuit

This disturbing discovery underscores a pervasive trend of covert police operations and the lengths some officers will go to abuse their power. Baton Rouge, LA — In a recent revelation that sends chills down the spine of those familiar with the Homan Square revelations in Chicago, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) has come under …



