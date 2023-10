Jan 6 Federal Prosecutor Arrested For Stabbing Driver on Florida Highway

October 3, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

You can’t make all of this up! The criminality is off the charts with those who have continually attacked Americans who did nothing wrong on January 6, 2021. We continue to uncover and discover the depths of those involved in the attack on Americans to be guilty of the crimes which they try to attribute …



Read More...