New York Judge Allows Pre-2014 Evidence in Trump Trial, Undermining His Dismissal Claim
October 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
In the civil trial involving former President Donald Trump, a New York judge made a ruling on Tuesday regarding the admissibility of evidence predating 2014. The judge stated that such evidence can be utilized to substantiate recent claims of fraud against Trump, thereby refuting his assertion that a significant portion of the case had been dismissed.
