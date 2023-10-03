Newsom Says New Senator Was Most Qualified Candidate In The .00001 Percent Of Population He Chose From

October 3, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SACRAMENTO, CA — After being caught off guard by criticism of his selection of Laphonza Butler to replace the late Dianne Feinstein in Congress, California Governor Gavin Newsom defended his choice by saying Butler was the most qualified candidate among the .00001% of the population he was choosing from.



