Biden Taps Former Hunter Biden Colleague To Lead Office of the Special Counsel

October 4, 2023

President Joe Biden has nominated Hunter Biden’s former law firm colleague to lead the Office of the Special Counsel, which has faced congressional pressure to investigate the Biden administration’s handling of an investigation into the troubled first son. The post Biden Taps Former Hunter Biden Colleague To Lead Office of the Special Counsel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


