Big Brother is alive and well

NOTE: This is being written before the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA)/ Emergency Alert System (EAS) test message is sent out today at 1220 hour Mountain Time. It is scheduled to go out at 1800 hours MT as usual. Will it? Tell us!

The confused face of Uncle Joe is hardly what George Orwell had in mind regarding the glowering face of Big Brother in his instruction manual novel 1984.

The FedGov – FEMA in particular – is conducting the every-third-year test of its system to communicate directly with every person in these Fifty States that has a radio, a television or a cellular phone. (No information about whether the message will also go out via the internet.)

But that is what we have today, 4 October 2023. The FedGov now has the means to seize control of hundreds of millions of cell phones (even if they call them “wireless handsets”) to send a message to everyone in the Fifty States. Perhaps even those (like many of us at TPOL) who have their phones turned off. To communicate directly.

But…

This also means that the FedGov now has the means to deny cellular service to anyone in the Fifty States, does it not? If by no other way than totally overwhelming bandwidth and overloading cellular towers and other parts of the communication systems. Many of us have been sure that the FedGov has been able to hear and record any cellular phone call – if not indeed any phone call, for years. And if FEMA can send a special tone and a text message to every cell phone, it is reasonable to assume that FEMA and its governmental partners can also read every text message.

That is indeed Big Brother territory, and we all know it.

We also know that the USPS now apparently photographs the outside of every piece of mail in the system. You can even sign up with your address (or anyone’s address, apparently) to see what mail is expected that day. Oh, sometimes you will get a notice on the USPS email that “no image is available of a piece of mail.” But available to whom? You, or a “postal inspector” or the FBI or CIA or FCC or some other variety of spook?

Many of us have signed up with County Sheriff’s offices or emergency management offices for text alerts and emails about local problems: approaching blizzards, road closures due to accidents, flash flood warnings, and even freeze warnings. Many of us use SMS messages (and perhaps foolishly Facebook or X) to stay in touch with other members of our family or congregation. We signed up for them. As far as I know, none of us have ever signed up for messages from dear Uncle Joe or the thugs who run FEMA, NWS, FBI, FCC, FTA, MSHA, CIA, or the rest of the alphabet agencies.

Of course, we’ve also known for years that the exact location of every cell phone – on or off – can be determined by the phone companies. We are told we are paranoid if we believe that data is shared by the companies with the FedGov, State, or local police and other agencies. But enough information is available to indicate this is true.

It may not be Ingsoc. Call it Amsoc. And in 2023, call it normal.

It is what we can expect.

That is a real problem – not as fancy as what we hear about Ebola or Marburg or COVID-19 and vaccines and 5G pulses. But it was and is real.



