Real Life Horror: Locals Took Special Measures to Keep ‘Undead’ 6-Year-Old in Her Grave

October 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A disturbing find dated to early modern Poland shines new light on the paranormal beliefs of some Poles at the time. Archaeologists have discovered evidence of a suspected “child revenant” […] The post Real Life Horror: Locals Took Special Measures to Keep 'Undead' 6-Year-Old in Her Grave appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...