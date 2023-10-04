"Too Freaking Late" - Mayorkas Finally Admits "Acute & Immediate Need" To Build Border Wall In Texas

In a stunning reversal of everything that was said over the last 7 years by the left, and just months after the Biden administration was caught selling portions of Trump's border wall on a government surplus website, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is citing an "acute and immediate need" to waive dozens of federal laws in order to build a border wall in south Texas as the illegal immigration crisis grows utterly out of control.

"The Secretary of Homeland Security has determined, pursuant to law, that it is necessary to waive certain laws, regulations, and other legal requirements in order to ensure the expeditious construction of barriers and roads in the vicinity of the international land border in Starr County, Texas," reads a notice posted to the U.S. Federal Registry that Fox News obtained.

In light of the surge in illegal immigration, Mayorkas found that there exists an "acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas."

As Ben Whedon reports at JustTheNews.com, The former president's campaign team took Mayorkas's decision as a vindication, telling Fox News that:"

"President Trump is always right. That’s why he built close to 500 miles of powerful new wall on the border and it would have been finished by now. Instead, Crooked Joe Biden turned our country into one giant sanctuary for dangerous criminal aliens."

In total, Mayorkas plans to waive a total of 26 federal laws to expedite construction.

How times have changed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2023

Does the Biden administration want to remind Latinos that they are not welcome?

Is the Biden administration building a monument to White Supremacy....

Is the Biden administration's wall "xenophobic and racist"?

“There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas." Mayorkas



NOW he says this?!



TOO FREAKING LATE!! pic.twitter.com/Z9TUU211X1 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 5, 2023

