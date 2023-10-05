The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Approves Construction of Border Wall, Citing ‘Acute and Immediate Need’

October 5, 2023   |   Tags:

The Biden administration announced it will begin construction on a section of border wall, saying there is an "acute and immediate need" as agents apprehended a record-high 200,000 migrants in September. The post Biden Admin Approves Construction of Border Wall, Citing ‘Acute and Immediate Need’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x