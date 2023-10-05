The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Judicial Nominee Dreams of a Day Supreme Court Justices Disclose Pronouns in Court

October 5, 2023   |   Tags:

President Joe Biden’s nominee for the federal bench in Oregon dreams of a day when Supreme Court justices disclose their pronouns on legal rulings, a practice he says will show the federal judiciary’s "authentic commitment to equity and inclusion." The post Biden Judicial Nominee Dreams of a Day Supreme Court Justices Disclose Pronouns in Court appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


