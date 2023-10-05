Brickbat: Watch What You Print

In the United Kingdom, the Society of Editors, which represents newspaper and magazine editors, has criticized Attorney General Victoria Prentis for warning media outlets that their coverage of sexual misconduct claims against actor Russell Brand could amount to contempt of court. Under British law, it is illegal to publish material that could affect a criminal trial once a suspect has been arrested or a warrant has been issued. But Brand has not been charged with any crimes. "At the moment there are no active proceedings when there have been no arrests – so it is a very unusual warning," said Dawn Alford, executive director of the Society of Editors. "I'd say it is worrying and also unnecessary."

