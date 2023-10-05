The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dem Gov Taking Fire from Both Parties for Ignoring Sexual Harassment Complaints Against Top Adviser

October 5, 2023   |   Tags:

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania is facing bipartisan criticism for his handling of a sexual harassment complaint against a member of his cabinet, who resigned abruptly on Sept. 27, […] The post Dem Gov Taking Fire from Both Parties for Ignoring Sexual Harassment Complaints Against Top Adviser appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x