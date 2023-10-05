Do electric vehicles help protect the environment?

As the FedGov and other governments and environists around the world push to rid the planet of traditional fuel-burning vehicles, electric vehicles are their strongly-preferred choice.

For some reason, no one is promoting horses, oxen, camels, llamas, or reindeer to replace diesel- and gasoline-burners. We here at TPOL cannot imagine why.

Electric vehicles, we are told, are sustainable and prevent evils like manmade global warming (caused by producing too much carbon dioxide), destruction of ecosystems by drilling, pipelines, refineries, and waste disposal facilities. To say nothing of excessive consumption of water, production of smog, and generating obscene profits for Big Oil and its sisters.

On the other hand, electric vehicles (EVs) are clean and green. They produce none of these nasty impacts. They are, we are told, to be worshipped as saviors of the planet and humankind.

Or do they?

For some of us (engineers and management analysts) here at TPOL, this is not as obvious as it is to your normal Woke college student, government-funded college professor and high-school teacher, or SJW and environist activist.

Take your greedy corporate tyrants, living off both the sweat of their workers (especially the non-unionized) and their customers. Big Oil and Big Auto and Big Mining (and Big Government) do indeed make fortunes from manufacturing and selling internal combustion vehicles. And then fueling them. (And Big Government really makes a killing – they not only tax the selling of the vehicles, they tax people for owning the vehicles, year after year. And of course, they rake in the loot from the sales of motor vehicles fuels.

But… none of the folks making EVs are running or working for non-profit organizations. They make big profits, and we are told, courtesy of government subsidies, their profits are very, very good. Their cars and trucks are made by the sweat of workers – either directly or through the construction and maitenance and repair of robots. While these companies are often condemned as Woke, what evidence is there that they treat their employees, or the employees of their suppliers, any better than Big Auto.

And while at least some electricity is produced by not-for-profit cooperatives or even government agencies, most is produced by evil, money-grabbing investor-owned utilities. And of course government rakes in the taxes for every kW-hr produced in various ways.

And not only is most electricity, in most countries, still produced by burning fuel (coal, natural gas, etc.) but it is usually transported great distances by powerlines which desecrate the landscape, and cause fires. And line losses which mean that much of the power produced is lost in transmission. Of course, electricity can be produced by nuclear fission – and maybe one day by nuclear fusion (other than what old Sol produces). Oh, dear – nuclear power is even more evil, dangerous, and environmentally-damaging than all that other nasty stuff.

But then we must get serious. Producing electricity – even from sustainable methods like wind, solar, and (dare we say it) hydroelectric – requires vast quantities of materials. Materials that must be mined and processed. With all the environmental costs of such activities. Poor, poor Mother Earth. And rich, rich government, which rakes in big bucks (or Euros or yen or rupees). And we can (and must) talk about the environmental damage of vast windfarms and solar arrays and dams.

(And notice, we aren’t even talking about ethanol and soydiesel and growing all those plants and processing all that.)

And then we talk about the vast amounts of rare earth and special metals that solar and wind power – and the EVs themselves – need to be manufactured and operated. More mining and more damage to poor old Mother Earth – our air and water and soil and plants.

More and more studies are demonstrating that electric vehicles (in their lifespan – and again, we aren’t talking about processing and recycling and all that) almost certainly cause significantly more environmental impact – including the production of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases – than coal- and gas- and oil-burning vehicles.

(Dare we mention the possibility of nuclear-powered trucks and aircraft and cars? “Look, mommy and daddy, all the neighbors are coming up to the house and giving us a parade of lights! Aren’t the torches and pitchforks a neat feature?)

Sigh.

But to give hope to the various environists and other Woke types, the news recently got out that there are some environmental benefits to electric vehicles. At least in Italy. An electric bus drove off a 50-foot overpass, killing 21 or more passengers unable to be rescued and probably dying because the fire caused by the bus’s batteries prevented their rescue. They are hardly the first to die from that – and highly unlikely to be the last. Many first responders are terrified of having to deal with EV battery fires due to accidents. They are much different from fires involving natural gas or gasoline or diesel.

But how is that an environmental benefit, you ask? Well, those 21 people will not be producing tons of CO2 every year – not just from not breathing, but from not consuming all the products that produce CO2 and do other environmental damage all their lives. And those people will not have health problems in their older years sucking up additional resources which must be mined, grown, and produced. And their quality of life will not deteriorate as they have to flee the encroaching waters of global warming. Or breathing polluted air. Or drinking contaminated water. Their worries, and their burden on this poor planet, are over.

If you choose to believe the governments and the Woke.



