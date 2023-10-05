The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Protester Crashes Into GOP Presidential Candidate’s Car, Gives Him Middle Finger and Then Drives Off

October 5, 2023   |   Tags:

A car belonging to the campaign of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was hit by protesters on Thursday. The incident took place outside a campaign event in Grinnell, Iowa, according […] The post Protester Crashes Into GOP Presidential Candidate's Car, Gives Him Middle Finger and Then Drives Off appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x