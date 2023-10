Sad: McCarthy’s ‘Speaker Of The House’ Nameplate Finally Arrives From Engraver

October 5, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The scab covering the still-fresh wound of his removal from office was ripped back open today, as Kevin McCarthy's long-awaited "Speaker of the House" nameplate finally arrived from the engraver.



Read More...