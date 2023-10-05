The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Top California Teachers’ Union Wants Homeless People To Sleep in Its Public School Parking Lots

October 5, 2023   |   Tags:

One of California's largest teachers' unions wants to open up its public school parking lots to the homeless, a priority the union is pushing as it barrels toward a strike that could shut down school just weeks after students returned to the classroom. The post Top California Teachers' Union Wants Homeless People To Sleep in Its Public School Parking Lots appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x