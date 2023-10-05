Was It the Jabs? Italian TikTok Star Dies of Heart Attack at 40

Our regular readers know the drill. A young and otherwise healthy person dies suddenly, usually from heart attack or other heart ailment. Corporate media never asks about Covid-19 or their so-called vaccines. The story is sad and then corporate media moves on.

The latest version of the story surrounds Lorenzo Delle Femmine, a TikTok star with nearly 2 million followers. He was 40-years-old when he had a heart attack while playing with his kids at home.

According to the NY Post:

Italian influencer Lorenzo Delle Femmine died from cardiac arrest on Monday. He was 40 years old. The beloved TikTok personality’s wife, Assunta, who’s often seen in his videos that chronicle their family life, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post. “I feel so bad. I can’t believe it,” she wrote in Italian on the day of his passing. Delle Femmine — who is better known as Mister Pella Pazzo to his 1.8 million followers on TikTok — was playing with their three kids at the family’s home near Naples, Italy, when he started to feel sick. He then fell to the ground and remained motionless, according to La Stampa, an Italian daily newspaper. The outlet reports that Delle Femmine was quickly taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Stories like these are heartbreaking. When lives end too soon, especially when there is close family in the picture, it’s a true shame. But since the release of the Covid jabs, these stories are becoming more common.

