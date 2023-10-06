The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Putin Warns That When Russia Nukes America “There Is No Chance Of Survival” & “There Will Be No Single Enemy Left”

October 6, 2023   |   Tags:
The Russians are feverishly preparing to fight a nuclear war, but our leaders continue to insist that nuclear war is not a threat because the Russians would never use their nuclear weapons against us no matter how much we may provoke them.  In fact, I was just reading an article on the official NATO website that was …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x